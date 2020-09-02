Open-air cinema days in Fişekhane 

  • September 02 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Fişekhane Open Air Cinema in Istanbul is organizing an independent film selection screening between Sept. 2 - Sept. 26, according to the subjects of the films that will be screened at Fişekhane three days a week under the titles “Other Wednesdays,” “Fridays Expanding Horizon” and “Sweet Saturdays.” 

The event will host a limited number of guests and a maximum of 100 people during the Open Air Cinema Days. 

The program of the event is as follows: 
“La Dolce Vitta” on Sept. 2, “2040” on Sept. 4, “La Belle Epoque” on Sept. 5, “Arizona Dream” on Sept. 9, “Proxima” on Sept. 11, “Parasite” on Sept. 12, “Bozkır”  (Look at the Birds)  on Sept. 16, “Seberg” on Sept. 18, “A Faithful Man” on Sept. 19, “Carol” on Sept. 23, “House of Hummingbird” on Sept. 25 and “The Farewell” on Sept. 26.

