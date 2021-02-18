Online exhibit celebrates Turkish artists in UK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A virtual art exhibit, to support Turkish artists in the U.K., became available for online visitors on Feb. 17.

The 3rd Annual Turkish Community Art Exhibition, organized by Yunus Emre Institute and Turkey’s Consulate in London, opened online due to coronavirus restrictions taken by the British government to curb the spread of the virus.

The jury, including Turkish artists Zeynep Iqbal, Nilay Işlek, and Cevdet Akman, selected 88 art pieces of 51 artists, ranging from traditional to modern pieces, to be displayed in the exhibition.

A virtual opening ceremony was held with the attendance of Ambassador of Turkey to the U.K. Ümit Yalçın, Turkish Consul General Bekir Utku Atahan, President of Yunus Emre Institute Şeref Ateş, Director of Yunus Emre Institute in London Mehmet Karakuş, and some jury members.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Yalçın said the exhibit reflects the hope and strength of the Turkish community in the face of current hardships as well as the community's unwavering appreciation for art and culture.

Karakuş said the exhibition was founded to encourage emerging and established artists of the U.K.-based Turkish community to form supportive networks among them as well as connect Turkish artists to art-seekers.

The exhibition will be available for online visitors until March 15 on the website of Yunus Emre Institute in London: https://yeelondon.org.uk/3rdturkishcommunityartexhibition.