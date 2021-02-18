Online exhibit celebrates Turkish artists in UK

  • February 18 2021 09:07:03

Online exhibit celebrates Turkish artists in UK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Online exhibit celebrates Turkish artists in UK

A virtual art exhibit, to support Turkish artists in the U.K., became available for online visitors on Feb. 17. 

The 3rd Annual Turkish Community Art Exhibition, organized by Yunus Emre Institute and Turkey’s Consulate in London, opened online due to coronavirus restrictions taken by the British government to curb the spread of the virus.

The jury, including Turkish artists Zeynep Iqbal, Nilay Işlek, and Cevdet Akman, selected 88 art pieces of 51 artists, ranging from traditional to modern pieces, to be displayed in the exhibition.

A virtual opening ceremony was held with the attendance of Ambassador of Turkey to the U.K. Ümit Yalçın, Turkish Consul General Bekir Utku Atahan, President of Yunus Emre Institute Şeref Ateş, Director of Yunus Emre Institute in London Mehmet Karakuş, and some jury members.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Yalçın said the exhibit reflects the hope and strength of the Turkish community in the face of current hardships as well as the community's unwavering appreciation for art and culture.

Karakuş said the exhibition was founded to encourage emerging and established artists of the U.K.-based Turkish community to form supportive networks among them as well as connect Turkish artists to art-seekers.

The exhibition will be available for online visitors until March 15 on the website of Yunus Emre Institute in London: https://yeelondon.org.uk/3rdturkishcommunityartexhibition.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

    Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

  2. Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

    Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

  3. Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

    Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

  4. British plan needs to be examined

    British plan needs to be examined

  5. Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end

    Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end
Recommended
Turkish miniaturist unravels intriguing world of miniature art

Turkish miniaturist unravels intriguing world of miniature art
Heart of nature park attracts vacationers

'Heart of nature' park attracts vacationers
Comet from edge of solar system killed the dinosaurs: Study

Comet from edge of solar system killed the dinosaurs: Study
Turkish photographer wins int’l contest with COVID-19 photos

Turkish photographer wins int’l contest with COVID-19 photos
Turkey’s first and only safari park draws visitors

Turkey’s first and only safari park draws visitors
Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived
WORLD UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

The United Nations on Feb. 17 led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.
ECONOMY Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Scottish football club Rangers on Feb. 17 became official partners with a Turkish cryptocurrency platform.

SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.