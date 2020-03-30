Online auction sells masterpieces

  March 30 2020

ISTANBUL
Erol Akyavaş’s work ‘Göreme,’ which found a buyer at the highest price at the auction, was organized online by Artam Antik AŞ.

The works of famous painters were presented to art lovers by Artam Antik AŞ at an online auction numbered “339.”

A total of 139 paintings by artists such as Abidin Dino, Burhan Doğançay, Devrim Erbil, Fikret Mualla, Avni Arbaş, Nuri Iyem, Mehmet Gün, Erol Akyavaş, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, Selim Turan, Burhan Uygur, Mubin Orhon, Nese Erdok, Orhan Peker and Ergin İnan were for sale in the auction.

The work, which found a buyer at the highest price as a result of the auction, was the work of the artist and architect Erol Akyavaş titled “Göreme.” The oil painting, measuring 105 by 165 centimeters on canvas, was sold for 467,000 Turkish Liras.

A landscape work from 1952 by Hikmet Onat, one of the artists of Turkey’s Impressionist movement and one of the greatest artists of Turkish painting history, was put on sale for 238,000 liras and found a buyer for 300,000 liras.

Painter and photographer Burhan Doğançay’s “Vote Sept. 15” on canvas, dated 2002, was sold for 252,000 liras.

In the auction, which also included ceramic and wooden works, also offered Mehmet Güleryüz’s “Tiger Man’s Wife” and a landscape work of Fausto Zonaro for 300,000 liras; Devrim Erbil’s “Two sides of Istanbul” for 220,000 liras, Canan Tolon’s work “Untitled” for 230,000 liras, and Leonardo De Mango’s Istanbul landscape and Germain Fabius Brest’s landscape for 150,000 liras.

