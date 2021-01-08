One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security authorities on Jan. 7 remanded Veysal Şahin, a former intelligence officer, following a court ruling related to the killing of a prominent Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink.

Heavy Penal Court no.14 in Istanbul Wednesday found Veysal Sahin and Volkan Sahin guilty of knowing the murder beforehand and issued arrest warrants for both, adding that they had "spent a short time under detention".

The security authorities then arrested Veysal Sahin in Turkey's southern Adana province and referred him to a courthouse from which he was later sent to jail.

Dink, then-editor-in-chief of the Armenian-Turkish daily Agos, was killed outside his office on Jan. 19, 2007.