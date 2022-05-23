One of PKK’s leaders in Iraq neutralized by MİT

  May 23 2022

ANKARA
Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Mehmet Erdoğan, one of the leaders of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, Demirören News agency has said.

“Erdoğan, codenamed ‘Ahmet Rubar,’ was neutralized in Makhmur on May 21 with an operation conducted by MİT,” the agency reported on May 23.

The terrorist, who was responsible for the group’s actions in Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk and Makhmur, was living in a PKK camp in Makhmur with a false ID in the name of “Hacı Mirza Ali.”

According to local reports, Erdoğan was personally the planner and implementer of various attacks against Turkey since the 1990s.

He was sought with charges of “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.”

In a simultaneous op in northern Iraq, a vehicle pursued by MİT was hit by a drone in Sulaymaniya, killing five PKK terrorists.

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
