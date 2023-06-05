One killed in floods as downpours hit north of country

SAMSUN

While torrential rains continue to affect several areas in the country, especially the northern provinces of Samsun and Kastamonu, a man lost his life during the flood in Samsun’s Ladik district.

As the sudden downpour hit Samsun, the soil was washed away by the flood from high areas and the district center was covered with mud, while some vehicles had difficulty in moving due to flooding. The ground floors of houses and workplaces were flooded.

Some farm animals were also caught in the flood and died. The municipality teams started cleaning works in the region with construction equipment.

A man in Ladik district who lost his balance while trying to pass his animals over the bridge, was dragged along with the flood and lost his life.

Education was suspended for a day due to the extensive downpour in Ladik, Atakum, İlkadım, Canik and Tekkeköy districts.

Meanwhile, in Bozkurt and Inebolu districts of Kastamonu, stream waters rose due to heavy rainfall throughout the evening hours of June 4, flooding workplaces and houses.

In Bozkurt, where a major flood disaster occurred previously in 2021, overflows occurred in Ezine Creek. In Inebolu, some workplaces and houses by the creek were flooded due to the rise in the water level in Söke Creek. The residents were evacuated by the fire brigade, AFAD and UMKE teams.