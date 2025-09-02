‘Olympic mothers’ turn homemade foods into sports sponsorship

ERZURUM

A women’s cooperative founded three years ago by mothers of young athletes in the northern province of Düzce has been financing their children’s sports careers by producing and selling traditional foods such as pasta, noodles and “tarhana,” a dried, fermented blend of grain and yogurt or milk.

What began with just seven mothers with the name of “Olympic mothers” has now grown into a 65-member cooperative that sponsors more than 200 athletes through the sale of homemade products.

At a recent fair held in the eastern province of Erzurum, the cooperative showcased not only its products but also the medals and trophies won by the athletes it supports, while raising funds for future competitions.

The women, initially motivated to cover the expenses of their children’s sports competitions, soon embraced judo themselves.

Encouraged by their coach and cooperative chair, judo trainer Nermin Alayıldız, they began training alongside their children and even advanced through the sport’s ranking system.

Their ambitions now extend beyond local production: The cooperative plans to establish a pasta factory and eventually supply Olympic training centers with “mother-made meals” for athletes.

The cooperative’s logo — depicting a woman holding both a rolling pin and a dumbbell — symbolizes their dual identity as both mothers and athletes, said Figen Aydoğdu, one of the representatives of the cooperative.

Another member, Fatma Şahin, emphasized that the cooperative’s support is often crucial.

“Sometimes athletes face financial difficulties when traveling to competitions. We step in as sponsors so our children can compete without worry.”