Turkish firm Aselsan successfully launches IoT satellite into orbit

ANKARA

Turkish defense and technology company Aselsan has successfully launched its LUNA-1 low-Earth orbit (LEO) Internet of Things (IoT) satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket in California, United States.

LUNA-1 marks Aselsan’s first satellite in its new space-based IoT solution program, a step toward establishing a national LEO IoT network capable of global real-time data communications.

This connectivity is essential for monitoring remote assets, environmental conditions and national logistical operations globally.

Designed, developed, manufactured, integrated and tested entirely by Aselsan engineers, the satellite separated and reached a 510-kilometer polar sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) roughly one hour after launch.

Initial telemetry signals were successfully received and analyzed by Aselsan’s ground station in Ankara, confirming the satellite’s healthy operation.

The satellite aims to provide low-cost and real-time IoT connectivity, even in remote areas where sensor networks often struggle to stay online, furthering Türkiye’s vision of a national IoT satellite network.