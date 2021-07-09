Oil wrestlers to fight for glory in Turkey’s oldest sports event

  • July 09 2021 09:09:00

Oil wrestlers to fight for glory in Turkey’s oldest sports event

EDİRNE
Oil wrestlers to fight for glory in Turkey’s oldest sports event

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, Turkey’s oldest sports event, kicks off today for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne.

Wrestling fans and domestic and international visitors flocked to the province to see the major event that traces its roots to the early times of the Ottoman Empire.

Doused in olive oil and donning leather pants, wrestlers will try to take down their opponents on a grass arena where Ottoman troops once trained.

More than 3,000 oil wrestlers will take part in this year’s event which will take place until July 11, according to Edirne Mayor Recep Gürkan.

The event, in which the wrestlers will compete in 14 different categories, will begin with Gürkan’s representative welcome to Seyfettin Selim, this year’s Kırkpınar Master, at the entrance to the city.

The most important actor of the competitions is traditionally called the Kırkpınar Master (Ağa in Turkish), who is responsible for inviting wrestlers, organizing matches, covering financial needs of the festival and handing out awards.

‘A three-day fest’

On the first day of the event, relatively light weight wrestlers will compete, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final competitions for the grand title will be held on July 11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all participants will be required to submit a negative PCR test done within the last 48 hours, or else they will not be allowed to enter the competition.

Tracing its roots back to the 14th century, the Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling is recognized as a cultural heritage by UNESCO and is believed to be one of the oldest sports in the world, having been practiced since the middle ages in the Balkans.

In traditional oil wrestling, wrestlers wear leather pants, rub olive oil on their bodies and tackle each other on grass fields to be the last man standing to earn the title of “Chief Wrestler” (Başpehlivan) and the right to wear the prestigious golden belt for a year.

According to Kırkpınar rules, a wrestler has to win the chief wrestler title for three successive years in order to win the golden belt forever.

Looking at the titles of chief wrestler in the last 10 years, the golden belt has always gone to the southern province of Antalya, except for 2014 and 2016.

Recent champions Mehmet Yeşil Yeşil, Ali Gürbüz, İsmail Balaban and Orhan Okulu all took the golden belt to Antalya, their hometown; only Fatih Atlı in 2014 (Black Sea province of Samsun) and Recep Kara in 2016 (Black Sea province of Ordu) took the title elsewhere.

WORLD Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying

Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying
MOST POPULAR

  1. New target is our economy: Erdoğan

    New target is our economy: Erdoğan

  2. Jabs given in Turkey valid for vaccine certificates, says health minister

    Jabs given in Turkey valid for vaccine certificates, says health minister

  3. Police identify beheaded woman from serial number on breast implants

    Police identify beheaded woman from serial number on breast implants

  4. Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

    Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

  5. Owner raises price of island on sale for two years

    Owner raises price of island on sale for two years
Recommended
Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts

Turkey embraces young handball player told she can’t play with boys, wear shorts
Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships
Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend
Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan
Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round
COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

WORLD Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying

Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president’s slaying

A 28-member hit squad made up of Americans and Colombians assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Haitian police said on July 8, adding that eight were still at large as the country lurched into political chaos.

ECONOMY Akıncı combat drone sets new national aviation record

Akıncı combat drone sets new national aviation record

Turkey's Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone broke a new record in the country on July 9 by flying at an altitude of 38,039 feet and staying in the air for 25 hours and 46 minutes.

SPORTS Oil wrestlers to fight for glory in Turkey’s oldest sports event

Oil wrestlers to fight for glory in Turkey’s oldest sports event

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, Turkey’s oldest sports event, kicks off today for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne.