Oil tumbles on Iran hopes, precious metals hit by stronger dollar

Oil tumbles on Iran hopes, precious metals hit by stronger dollar

LONDON
Oil tumbles on Iran hopes, precious metals hit by stronger dollar

Oil prices tanked on Monday on easing U.S.-Iran tensions while precious metals swung wildly following last week's dollar-fuelled collapse sparked by Donald Trump's hawkish pick to lead the Federal Reserve.

Both main crude contracts shed more than 3 percent in early Asian trade as the U.S. president said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran after it warned that any attack on the Islamic republic would trigger a regional conflict.

Oil's drop was helped by a stronger dollar, which came on the back of news that Trump had tapped Kevin Warsh to take the helm at the U.S. central bank.

Traders regard Warsh as the toughest inflation fighter among the final candidates, raising expectations of monetary policy that would underpin the greenback.

The announcement sent dollar-priced precious metals plunging on Jan. 30, with gold losing as much as 12 percent and silver more than 30 percent at one point.

And the losses mounted on Monday, with gold shedding as much as 6 percent to touch $4,586, while silver briefly lost around 11 percent to $75. Both bounced back slightly but were well down from their record highs of $5,595 and $121 touched last week.

The easing of Iran tensions added to the selling pressure on gold and silver, which are also considered go-to havens in times of turmoil and uncertainty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿