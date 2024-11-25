Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

ŞIRNAK

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

“We have raised production from 23,000 barrels to over 58,000 barrels as of today. Our progress continues steadily, and we hope to achieve 70,000 barrels by year-end,” Bayraktar stated during an inspection of the oil field named after Şenay Aybüke Yalçın, a music teacher martyred by PKK terrorists in the area.

Highlighting the region’s untapped potential, Minister Bayraktar noted that previous security challenges had hindered exploration for many years.

“Due to terrorism, these regions were inaccessible for exploration. However, we have now constructed nearly 500 kilometers of roads in these mountains and are actively producing oil from more than 60 wells along these routes,” he explained.

Bayraktar emphasized the quality of oil being produced in the area.

“We are producing the highest quality oil in Türkiye here. Our country has endured significant challenges, but achieving energy independence is a critical part of our national security strategy, and we will continue working toward this goal,” he concluded.