Oil leak from NATO pipeline pollutes Sapanca Lake

KOCAELİ

A fuel oil leak from a NATO pipeline, damaged during roadwork in the western province of Kocaeli, has contaminated Maşukiye Stream before seeping into Sapanca Lake, with teams currently working to prevent the leak from spreading to the entire lake.

Workers conducting road maintenance in the Kartepe district on March 26 evening inadvertently ruptured a segment of the NATO pipeline, prompting the immediate notification of authorities. Teams from Kocaeli rushed to the scene, employing construction machinery to assess and address the damage.

Efforts ensued throughout the night as workers labored to repair the compromised pipeline, facilitating the containment and disposal of the fuel oil accumulated within.

However, escalating pressure within the pipelines exacerbated the situation, causing the leaked oil to cascade into Maşukiye Stream before infiltrating Sapanca Lake. The surface of a portion of the lake was engulfed by the spreading pollutant.

In response, teams from Sakarya Municipality Water and Sewage Administration (SASKİ) deployed barriers and absorbent pads to contain the contamination.

Cenk Akarlar, a member of the Sapanca Hunters Club and a local landowner, described the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention on a larger scale as the lake serves as a crucial water source for millions. "We are facing an issue that requires an effort beyond local means, as we are talking about a lake which fulfills the water needs of approximately 4-5 million people," he said, adding that scientific studies need to be carried out as soon as possible to assess the water.

Meanwhile, SASKİ issued a statement addressing the crisis, affirming proactive measures to curb the spread of the fuel material within the lake and assuring the safety of tap water.

"The distance between the point where the fuel mixes with the lake and the water intake points has prevented danger. Our citizens will not have a problem using tap water. The substance will be completely disposed of in a short time."