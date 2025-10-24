OIC urges Security Council to back Palestine's full UN membership

OIC urges Security Council to back Palestine's full UN membership

GENEVA
OIC urges Security Council to back Palestines full UN membership

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called on the U.N. Security Council to endorse Palestine's full membership in the world body and to maintain the Gaza ceasefire, as well as to take concrete steps to end Israel's occupation.

"We welcome the efforts of U.S. President (Donald) Trump and the signing earlier this month of a ceasefire agreement for Gaza," said Türkiye's deputy envoy to the U.N., Aslı Güven, as she addressed the council on behalf of the OIC Group.

She said the Gaza ceasefire "has opened a new vista in the global demarches for a durable peace in the Middle East."

"We call for the timely action of the council on the admission of Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations," she urged.

Güven further urged that the council continue "to support and sustain the current momentum towards the restoration of durable peace in Gaza and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"We urge the esteemed council members to take cognizance of the very huge cost of the 2-year war in Gaza in human and material terms," she said, citing "the colossal loss of over 68,000 mostly civilian casualties," as well as the deaths of medical workers, UNRWA staff, and journalists.

The OIC also condemned Israeli actions in Syria and Lebanon and called Israel's decision in the occupied Golan "null and void" and urged Israel to withdraw from all occupied Arab lands "immediately, fully, and unconditionally."

"We thus reaffirm our sincere hope that the recent peace plan will usher in the much-desired peace in Palestine and across the entire Middle East," Güven noted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
UK says allies should boost Ukraines long-range missile reach

UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station

Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station
South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week

South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week
India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog
Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest

Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest
Overtourism threatens Greek islands’ appeal, bank report says

Overtourism threatens Greek islands’ appeal, bank report says
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿