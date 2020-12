Oganaki’s first solo show at Piramid Sanat

Oganaki’s first solo show at Piramid Sanat: Istanbul’s Piramid Sanat hosts the first solo exhibition by miniature diorama artist Ogan Akıncı, known as Oganaki.

The exhibition, titled ‘The Whispering Boxes’ and featuring three-dimensional works such as a barbershop, library, gas station, car repair shop, and an artist’s studio, is curated by Bedri Baykam and can be seen through Jan 31, 2021.