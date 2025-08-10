Officials mark 110th anniversary of key Gallipoli victory

Officials mark 110th anniversary of key Gallipoli victory

ÇANAKKALE
Officials mark 110th anniversary of key Gallipoli victory

A crowd of local and international officials on Aug. 10 marked the 110th anniversary of a key Ottoman victory against Allied forces during the Gallipoli campaign in the northwestern city of Çanakkale.

 

Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman and Second Corps Commander Rasim Yaldız, along with political party figures and foreign representatives, laid a wreath at a monument in the Gallipoli peninsula before the gathering observed a moment of silence.

 

Politicians shared messages on social media to commemorate the anniversary. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the Anafartalar Victory, achieved through an “epic struggle,” in a post on X. “I remember all our heroes, martyrs and veterans, especially [modern Türkiye founder] Gazi Mustafa Kemal [Atatürk], with mercy and gratitude," he wrote.

 

The spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ömer Çelik, called the victory “one of the pillars of our nation’s will to live freely.”

 

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel described it as “the brightest symbol of our nation’s will for independence."

 

“On the anniversary of this great victory, I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the hero of Anafartalar, and all our martyrs with gratitude, mercy and respect," he added.

 

A message on the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) X account also honored Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms with “grace and gratitude.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

    CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

  2. Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

    Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

  3. Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

    Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

  4. MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

    MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

  5. Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

    Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit
Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan
Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation
MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes
Erdoğan receives Senegals Sonko in Istanbul

Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul
Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season

Türkiye’s top resort towns face severe traffic gridlock amid peak season
Parliaments anti-terror commission to meet for third time

Parliament's anti-terror commission to meet for third time
WORLD Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿