Official figures show rise in female university graduates

  • March 06 2022 07:00:00

Official figures show rise in female university graduates

ISTANBUL
Official figures show rise in female university graduates

Females constitute some 49.9 percent of the country’s total population, while the rate of female university graduates, which was 7.6 percent in 2008, has reached some 19.9 in 2020, according to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In its “Women in Statistics, 2021” report, TÜİK said the female population was 42,252,172, while the male population was 42,428,101 in 2021. In other words, females constituted 49.9 percent and males constituted 50.1 percent of the total population.

Between the years 2008 and 2020, the proportion of those aged 25 and above and completed at least one level of education in the total population increased from 81.1 percent in 2008 to 92.9 percent in 2020.

The rate of females with at least one level of education jumped from 72.6 percent to 87.7 percent over a decade.

The rate has also risen in the proportion of the population aged 25 and over and who were at least university graduates. Some 9.8 percent of the total population were university graduates in 2008, while the percentage increased to 22.1 in 2020.

When this proportion was analyzed based on sex, it was 7.6 percent for females and 12.1 percent for males in 2008. This proportion was 19.9 percent for females and 24.4 percent for males in 2020.

The results show that the female employment rate was less than half of the male employment rate this year. The proportion of those over the age of 15 and in employment was 42.8 in Turkey in 2020. Some 26.3 percent of this were females, while some 59.8 were males.

The highest rate of women’s employment was seen in the Thracian region with 50.9 percent. The lowest was in the southeastern region with 26 percent.

The rate of the women working part-time in employment was some 19.5 percent, while some 63.5 percent of the employed females were satisfied with the time spent while commuting.

The rise in the number of female professors and ambassadors was easily detected. While the proportion of female ambassadors was 11.9 percent in 2011, this proportion was 26.5 percent in 2021.

The proportion of female professors was 27.6 percent in the educational year of 2010-11. It increased to 32.4 percent in the educational year of 2020-21.

According to marriage statistics, the average marriage age of females who officially made their first marriage in 2021 was 25.4. It was 28.1 for males.

TURKEY Official figures show rise in female university graduates

Official figures show rise in female university graduates
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

    Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

  2. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  3. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

  4. Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

    Greek Cyprus to lose Russian tourists to Turkey, says envoy

  5. Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister

    Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister
Recommended
Turkey tops list of obese countries in Europe, expert says

Turkey tops list of obese countries in Europe, expert says
Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’

Erdoğan to urge Putin to ’end war immediately’
Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister

Turkish humanitarian aid planes stranded in Ukraine: Minister
Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey

Not everyone ready to ditch face masks in Turkey
Impact of mucilage in Marmara Sea to be less harsh: Expert

Impact of mucilage in Marmara Sea to be less harsh: Expert
Cannonballs monuments to be assembled on Çanakkale Bridge

Cannonballs monuments to be assembled on Çanakkale Bridge
WORLD As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

As Iran talks near end, UN nuclear watchdog chief in Tehran

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog met on March 5 with Iranian officials as talks in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers appear to be reaching their end.
ECONOMY Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador

Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador

Turkey and the United States have been in a trade relationship for many years and both sides will “earn a lot more” if the ties are strengthened, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.