OECD expects Türkiye’s growth to rebound by 2026

OECD expects Türkiye’s growth to rebound by 2026

ANKARA
OECD expects Türkiye’s growth to rebound by 2026

Türkiye’s steadfast economic policies could further enhance international investor confidence and pave the way for sustainable growth by 2026, according to Sebastien Turban, an OECD economist and co-author of the organization’s recent “Türkiye Review Report.”

In an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, Turban outlined the report’s findings, highlighting Türkiye’s macroeconomic transformation and its promising economic trajectory.

Since mid-2023, Türkiye has implemented tighter monetary and fiscal policies, resulting in a reduced current account deficit and gradually declining inflation and inflation expectations, Turban noted.

“Although inflation remains high, it continues to trend downward,” he said, emphasizing that the current policy stance aligns with the projections of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD].

“Maintaining this tight monetary and fiscal approach until inflation is under control is crucial. If the government achieves its Medium-Term Program targets and sustains low budget deficits, public debt will remain sustainable.”

Turban praised the Central Bank of Türkiye and fiscal authorities for their strong commitment to these policies.

“The Central Bank’s communications clearly state that monetary policy will remain tight until inflation is managed, with interest rate decisions guided by inflation trends and expectations,” he said.

While acknowledging the risk of premature policy easing, Turban stressed that the OECD’s baseline scenario expects continued adherence to robust macroeconomic commitments.

The policy shift has also bolstered Türkiye’s external position, with gross reserves rising significantly over the past two years. Net reserves, excluding swaps, turned positive in 2024 for the first time since early 2020, Turban highlighted. Despite recent declines, he described the overall reserve increase as “a highly positive development,” reflecting improved economic stability.

Before these policies, Türkiye’s economic growth was “unsustainably high,” Turban explained, but tighter measures have moderated it to more sustainable levels. The OECD projects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3.1 percent this year, with growth expected to rebound to 3.9 percent by 2026, aligning with the country’s potential growth rate of 4 percent.

“This level of growth avoids excessive inflationary pressure,” Turban said, noting that the current slowdown is a deliberate outcome of policies aimed at curbing inflation.

Turban also addressed Türkiye’s improving image among international investors, citing recent credit rating upgrades as evidence of growing optimism.

“There’s still room to build on this progress,” he said, stressing the importance of attracting stable, long-term foreign direct investments rather than volatile capital flows.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

    Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

  2. Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

    Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

  3. Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

    Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

  4. China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour

    China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour

  5. Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

    Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war
Recommended
Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February
In surprise move, Central Bank raises policy rate by 350 bps

In surprise move, Central Bank raises policy rate by 350 bps
Italys Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump
Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace

Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace
Jewelry exports soar 72 pct, UAE top buyer in first quarter

Jewelry exports soar 72 pct, UAE top buyer in first quarter
Türkiye has potential to draw 3 million cruise passengers

Türkiye has potential to draw 3 million cruise passengers
Lyft to enter European market by acquiring German Freenow

Lyft to enter European market by acquiring German Freenow
WORLD Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned that Harvard University could lose its authorization to enroll international students unless it complies with the Trump administration’s request for information on certain visa holders.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿