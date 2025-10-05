Obesity on the rise in Istanbul, Black Sea region

ISTANBUL
Health experts in Türkiye have raised the alarm over a sharp rise in obesity rates, particularly in the megacity of Istanbul and the Black Sea region, warning that sedentary lifestyles are driving an increase in cardiovascular diseases and imposing a growing economic burden on the country’s health care system.

According to Professor Ümit Kervan, head of the Turkish Health Institutes (TÜSEB), Türkiye’s obesity map has undergone a worrying transformation.

“Obesity rates across the country have reached 18 percent. Among women, it rose from 20 percent last year to over 22 percent,” he said. “We are becoming an increasingly obese society, and this trend threatens public health.”

Kervan emphasized that Istanbul’s morbid obesity rate has doubled in recent years, climbing from 8 percent to 16 percent.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, people in major cities became less active. We live in a fast-paced but physically inactive environment,” he noted, adding that as cardiovascular surgeons, they are concerned that these numbers will continue to grow.

Along with Istanbul, the Black Sea region, once known for its active lifestyle, is now among the areas with the highest obesity rates.

"We used to describe people in the region as healthy and energetic — climbing hills, working in the fields, moving constantly,” Kervan said. “But lifestyle changes have reduced physical activity, and obesity is rising quickly, especially in Eastern Black Sea provinces.”

Highlighting the economic burden of heart diseases, Kervan said Türkiye spends nearly 30 billion Turkish Liras ($719.6 million) each year on cardiovascular treatments.

“We use 260 million boxes of heart-related medicines annually, including about 32 million boxes of cholesterol-lowering drugs. The cost of cholesterol medication alone is around 4.5 to 5.5 billion liras [$107.9 million to $131.9] per year,” he explained.

Preventive health measures could significantly reduce these expenses, according to the expert.

Professor Murat Sargın, head of the Turkish Society of Cardiovascular Surgery (TKDCD), also drew attention to the country’s growing chronic disease problem.

Through the Health Ministry’s nationwide screening program, 23 million people have been examined, and 5 million were found to have chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, or cancer, Sargın noted.

Experts underscored that the rise in obesity and related diseases reflects a major lifestyle shift in Türkiye, calling for stronger preventive healthcare policies, more public awareness campaigns and efforts to promote physical activity.

 

