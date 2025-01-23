Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s exhibition opens at Eye Filmmuseum

ISTANBUL

The exhibition "Inner Landscapes" by Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker and photographer Nuri Bilge Ceylan has opened open at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, until June 1.

The exhibit showcases Ceylan’s lesser-known landscape photographs alongside his feature films, many presented in the museum’s collection in 35mm format. It offers cinephiles a chance to explore his cinematic works in a new light.

The accompanying film program includes multiple screenings of the feature films of Ceylan, drawn from the Eye collection: “Distant” on Jan. 22, “Winter Sleep” and “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” on Jan. 23, “The Small Town, Clouds of May, and Three Monkeys on Jan. 24, “About Dry Grasses,” “Distant” and “The Wild Pear Tree” on Jan. 25 “Climates” on Jan. 26, “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” on Jan. 27, and “About Dry Grasses” on Jan. 28.

In a series of Eye on Art specials, filmmakers, photographers, and notable Turkish-Dutch figures will also share their reflections on Ceylan's work and its impact across various Turkish communities.

Ceylan, who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for “Winter Sleep,” is also known for his acclaimed films including “The Small Town” (1997), “Clouds of May” (1999), “Distant” (2002), “Climates” (2006), “Three Monkeys” (2008), “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” (2011) and “About Dry Grasses” (2023).

For detailed information about the event, visit www.eyefilm.nl/en.