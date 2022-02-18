NUN Schools Awaits New Students!

The student admission process for the 2022-2023 academic year begins at NUN Schools, where the journey of being a "good-willing person is significant" as much as the academic success of the students!

Applications for the admission process are still continuing. Admissions will take place on February 26-27 for kindergarten and primary school students, and February 27 for middle school and high school students.

In the first stage of the admissions process, an exam to measure the academic competence of middle and high school students is administered, while workshops are held specifically for kindergarten and primary school students.

NUN Schools offers a unique education to its students by combining the International Baccalaureate education program designed for students between the ages of 3 and 19 and the curriculum of the Ministry of National Education. With this educational philosophy, it aims to raise a sensitive generation who has an intercultural understanding, researches, questions, acts in the integrity of knowledge, will, emotion and action.

In addition, NUN Schools makes a difference with the sustainability and social responsibility projects implemented throughout the year, acting with the philosophy of "Don't Consume, Produce!".

You can call (0216) 686 1 686 to make an appointment to meet with parent communication specialists, or you can apply to take the exam by clicking the link below in order to learn more about NUN Schools and to find the answers to your questions. http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/clk?id=5926526804&iu=/9927946/hurriyet/diger/Textlinks 

 

 

 

 

 

