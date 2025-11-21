Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

ISTANBUL
Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

The number of registered electric cars in Türkiye has exceeded 330,000, marking a significant increase compared to last year.

The data highlights the rapid transformation of the Turkish automotive market, with electric and hybrid vehicles steadily increasing their presence in the country’s car fleet.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), as of the end of October, the figure reached 332,010, representing an annual increase of nearly 116 percent.

Electric vehicles, which emit less carbon than conventional fuel-powered cars, have seen significant growth over the past decade, supported by the expansion of charging infrastructure.

The launch of Türkiye’s domestic car brand Togg has also played a major role in accelerating adoption, with consumer preferences increasingly shifting toward electric models.

Back in 2015, only 565 electric cars were registered in the country. The number climbed past 250,000 earlier this year, up from 153,772 in October 2024, before reaching the current record level.

According to official data, the total number of registered cars in Türkiye stood at 17.12 million at the end of October. Electric vehicles accounted for 1.9 percent of this total, up from 1 percent a year earlier.

Hybrid vehicles have also gained traction. First recorded in 2011 with just 23 units, their numbers rose to 13,877 in 2019.

By the end of 2023, the figure had reached 222,328, and in 2024, it climbed to 391,296. As of October 2025, registered hybrids totaled 623,907, raising their share of overall car registrations from 2.2 percent in October 2024 to 3.6 percent last month.

EV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports
Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications
Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October
US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling
Taiwans Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal

Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿