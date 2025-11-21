Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

ISTANBUL

The number of registered electric cars in Türkiye has exceeded 330,000, marking a significant increase compared to last year.

The data highlights the rapid transformation of the Turkish automotive market, with electric and hybrid vehicles steadily increasing their presence in the country’s car fleet.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), as of the end of October, the figure reached 332,010, representing an annual increase of nearly 116 percent.

Electric vehicles, which emit less carbon than conventional fuel-powered cars, have seen significant growth over the past decade, supported by the expansion of charging infrastructure.

The launch of Türkiye’s domestic car brand Togg has also played a major role in accelerating adoption, with consumer preferences increasingly shifting toward electric models.

Back in 2015, only 565 electric cars were registered in the country. The number climbed past 250,000 earlier this year, up from 153,772 in October 2024, before reaching the current record level.

According to official data, the total number of registered cars in Türkiye stood at 17.12 million at the end of October. Electric vehicles accounted for 1.9 percent of this total, up from 1 percent a year earlier.

Hybrid vehicles have also gained traction. First recorded in 2011 with just 23 units, their numbers rose to 13,877 in 2019.

By the end of 2023, the figure had reached 222,328, and in 2024, it climbed to 391,296. As of October 2025, registered hybrids totaled 623,907, raising their share of overall car registrations from 2.2 percent in October 2024 to 3.6 percent last month.