Number of paid employees rises 4.6 percent in April

ANKARA

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 4.6 percent annually in April to 15.3 million, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Nearly 5 million paid employees are working in industry, pointing to a 1 percent year-on-year increase, while in the construction sector, the number of paid employees surged 12.9 percent to 1.7 million.

In the manufacturing sector, employment grew 1 percent annually to 4.65 million, TÜİK said on June 14.

The trade and services sectors employed a total of 8.56 million people in April, marking a 5.1 percent increase from the same month of last year.

In trade alone, employment rose by 3.4 percent to 3.3 million, while in transport it surged nearly 7 percent to 1.2 million people.

In the accommodation and food services, the number of paid employees rose 8.7 percent to 1.22 million.

The financial and insurance sector boosted employment by 3.3 percent to 339,000.

The number of paid employees rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in April after declining 0.1 percent in March.

TÜİK separately reported on June 14 that the services production index advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in April.

In the transport and accommodation sectors, the index increased by 2.7 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Information and communication services rose by 1 percent while real estate services decreased by 1.3 percent from a year ago.

The headline services production index fell by 2.2 percent in April from March, showed TÜİK data.