Number of paid employees rises 4.6 percent in April

Number of paid employees rises 4.6 percent in April

ANKARA
Number of paid employees rises 4.6 percent in April

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 4.6 percent annually in April to 15.3 million, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Nearly 5 million paid employees are working in industry, pointing to a 1 percent year-on-year increase, while in the construction sector, the number of paid employees surged 12.9 percent to 1.7 million.

In the manufacturing sector, employment grew 1 percent annually to 4.65 million, TÜİK said on June 14.

The trade and services sectors employed a total of 8.56 million people in April, marking a 5.1 percent increase from the same month of last year.

In trade alone, employment rose by 3.4 percent to 3.3 million, while in transport it surged nearly 7 percent to 1.2 million people.

In the accommodation and food services, the number of paid employees rose 8.7 percent to 1.22 million.

The financial and insurance sector boosted employment by 3.3 percent to 339,000.

The number of paid employees rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in April after declining 0.1 percent in March.

TÜİK separately reported on June 14 that the services production index advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in April.

In the transport and accommodation sectors, the index increased by 2.7 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Information and communication services rose by 1 percent while real estate services decreased by 1.3 percent from a year ago.

The headline services production index fell by 2.2 percent in April from March, showed TÜİK data.

Türkiye, rising,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets
Israels economic war chokes occupied West Bank

Israel's 'economic war' chokes occupied West Bank
IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica

IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica
Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official
Government plans new package to boost tax revenues

Government plans new package to boost tax revenues
China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars

China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars
Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿