Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

  • July 17 2020 11:29:44

Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Turkey saw 9,719 newly established companies in June, up 109.34% on a yearly basis.

Some 1,130 companies went out of business over the month, up 55.09%, year-on-year in June, according to a report of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges on July 17. 

Meanwhile, the number of newly-established firms jumped 179.12% on a monthly basis.

Over 85% of newly established firms were limited companies, while 13.5% of them joint-stock companies.

The top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction.

Last month, 619 companies with foreign partners were established.

Most of them (3,516) opened their doors in Istanbul, followed by the capital Ankara (860) and the Aegean Izmir province (531).

During the month, 123 cooperatives were also launched. 

Annual comparison

The number of newly-established companies rose 9.45% year-on-year in the first half of this year, hitting 43,755.

In the first half, 5,746 firms were liquidated, up 4.23% versus the same period last year.

Some 37,773 firms were limited companies and 5,977 of them joint stock companies in the six-month period.

During the first half, 4,197 companies with foreign partners were established.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

    Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

  3. Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'

    Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 

    Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 
Recommended
Private sector foreign debt down in May

Private sector foreign debt down in May
EU leaders back together but divided over revival plan

EU leaders back together but divided over revival plan

Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists

Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists
Tech under threat as EU court rules on Facebook case

Tech under threat as EU court rules on Facebook case
Russia completes 1st hydraulic tests for Akkuyu reactor

Russia completes 1st hydraulic tests for Akkuyu reactor

Turkey posts $16 bln gap in budget balance in 1st half

Turkey posts $16 bln gap in budget balance in 1st half

WORLD US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

European nations are not doing enough to check Russian and allied activities in Libya, the US's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on July 16. 
ECONOMY Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Turkey saw 9,719 newly established companies in June, up 109.34% on a yearly basis.
SPORTS Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

The relegation battle in Turkish football has intensified in recent weeks as seven teams fight to stay in the Turkish Süper Lig.