Number of irregular migrants caught in Turkish seas rises

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

Number of irregular migrants caught in Turkish seas rises

ISTANBUL
Number of irregular migrants caught in Turkish seas rises

The number of irregular migrants caught in Turkey’s seas and migrant movement have increased since the start of the year this year compared to the same period of 2021, data from the country’s Coast Guard have shown.

Between Jan. 1 and early April, the Coast Guard has apprehended more than 8,000 irregular migrants, up from 2,860 people a year ago, while the number of irregular migration incidents increased from 99 to 258.

A migrant in January and two people in February perished in the sea during their perilous journey this year, whereas the Coast Guard reported four casualties in January-March of 2021.

On April 4 alone, Turkish authorities apprehended a total of 168 migrants and two suspected human traffickers on a fishing vessel sailing on the route to Italy off the coast of the province of İzmir’s Seferihisar district.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives. Most migrants try to reach the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, but it changed last year.

In December 2021, the Coast Guard warned that the loss of lives increased in the migration route, which became more dangerous as irregular migrants turned their courses directly to Italy due to the push-back strategy and the pressure policy applied by Greek security forces.

The Coast Guard already reported dozens of such pushback incidents, involving hundreds of irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea in the first months of 2022.

The Coast Guard also said it captured 55 human traffickers between January and early April, up from 10 in the first three months of 2021.

In the whole of 2021, the Coast Guard caught nearly 24,000 irregular migrants in the seas surrounding Turkey in some 850 incidents, up from 20,400 migrants apprehended in 624 incidents.

turkish seas,

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
Prominent school invites students to photo contest

Prominent school invites students to photo contest
Efforts to keep Marmara Sea mucilage-free continue

Efforts to keep Marmara Sea mucilage-free continue
Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot
COVID patients in intensive care declining, says expert

COVID patients in intensive care declining, says expert
Restoration at burned-down pavilion nearing end

Restoration at burned-down pavilion nearing end
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.