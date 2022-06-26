Number of deaths due to drugs declining: Minister

  • June 26 2022 12:15:00

Number of deaths due to drugs declining: Minister

ANKARA
Number of deaths due to drugs declining: Minister

The number of deaths due to drugs in Türkiye has been declining regularly in the last five years, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

“We will not let our kids, youth to fall in this quicksand [of drugs] with our determination in our fight against the drugs,” Soylu said on Twitter on June 25.

The minister uploaded a chart showing the number of deaths due to drugs over the years, saying, “We are going to beat drug addictions together.”

According to the chart, some 941 people overdosed in 2017, 657 in 2018, 341 in 2019 and 314 in 2020.

The chart showed that some 270 people died in 2021.

There is a 71.3 percent decrease in number of deaths from 2017, the minister noted.

Türkiye recently conducted its most extensive anti-drug operations with the participation of some 4,200 police officers in 11 of all 81 provinces, and some drug barons and baronesses were caught.

Soylu announced on June 21 that more than 215 people were nabbed in the simultaneous raids, named “Eradication Operations.”

The Diyarbakır-based operations were held in Istanbul, the northwestern province of Bursa, the southeastern provinces of Batman, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, the eastern provinces of Van, Muş, Bitlis, Erzurum and the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

According to the file, a drug gang was bringing in methamphetamine from Iran to Diyarbakır and was selling the drugs across the country.

The minister said he sees methamphetamine as the “biggest threat for Türkiye” as of today.

drug use,

TURKEY Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

    Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

  3. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

  4. Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

    Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

  5. Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Recommended
Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires
US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks
Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer
Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Turkish spy agency captures alleged Greek spy

Turkish spy agency captures alleged Greek spy
WORLD In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

Dona-Maria Nammour was looking for a love story. The night she met Mazen Jaber for the first time, they ended up dancing for hours.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices

Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices

Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices yesterday, creating further pain for ordinary people as officials from the United States arrived for talks aimed at alleviating the island’s dire economic crisis.

SPORTS Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Wales captain Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC following his departure from Spanish giant Real Madrid.