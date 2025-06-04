Numan Kurtulmuş reelected Türkiye's parliament speaker

Numan Kurtulmuş reelected Türkiye's parliament speaker

ANKARA
Numan Kurtulmuş reelected Türkiyes parliament speaker

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday reelected Numan Kurtulmuş, Istanbul deputy of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), as its speaker.

Out of 529 votes cast in the third round, Kurtulmuş secured 320, surpassing the required majority of 301 votes.

Republican People's Party’s (CHP) Ugur Bayraktutan received 118 votes, while IYI Party’s Mustafa Cihan Pacaci and New Path Party’s Mehmet Karaman each got 26. DEM Party’s Osman Cengiz Candar received 18 votes. One vote was left blank and 11 were invalid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Kurtulmuş at the Presidential Complex following his reelection, while Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also extended his congratulations.

Kurtulmuş was first elected on June 7, 2023, and after completing a two-year term, he secured another term in office on Tuesday.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader
İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal
Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly

Criminal reform bill eases prison terms for sick, elderly
Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case

Court arrests five mayors in Istanbul Municipality graft case
New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister

New incentive system aims to encourage reverse migration: Minister
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿