Numan Kurtulmuş reelected Türkiye's parliament speaker

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday reelected Numan Kurtulmuş, Istanbul deputy of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), as its speaker.

Out of 529 votes cast in the third round, Kurtulmuş secured 320, surpassing the required majority of 301 votes.

Republican People's Party’s (CHP) Ugur Bayraktutan received 118 votes, while IYI Party’s Mustafa Cihan Pacaci and New Path Party’s Mehmet Karaman each got 26. DEM Party’s Osman Cengiz Candar received 18 votes. One vote was left blank and 11 were invalid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Kurtulmuş at the Presidential Complex following his reelection, while Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also extended his congratulations.

Kurtulmuş was first elected on June 7, 2023, and after completing a two-year term, he secured another term in office on Tuesday.