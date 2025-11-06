November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

According to Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Turkish E-Commerce Operators Association (ETİD), November becomes the busiest period of the year for online retail, fueled by promotions tied to Singles’ Day, Legendary Friday, Cyber Monday and Teachers’ Day.

He also highlighted the transformation of campaign strategies in recent years.

“Promotions are no longer confined to a single day or week. They have evolved into longer-term, more sustainable events. Consumers have adapted to this pace, making their purchases more consciously and comparatively,” he said.

The momentum from November campaigns is expected to extend into December, keeping e-commerce activity strong through the final quarter, he added.

Retailers and platforms are particularly focusing on electronics, where discounts encourage multi-product purchases, according to Çevikoğlu.

This year’s unusually warm autumn has also influenced shopping behavior, with seasonal fall and winter purchases coinciding with November promotions, he noted.

“As a result, average basket sizes are projected to rise to between 1,500 and 3,000 liras, with electronics and home appliances potentially pushing totals two to three times higher,” he said.

Çevikoğlu also noted that the sector is on track to approach a total annual volume of 5 trillion liras, supported by investments in digitalization, expanded logistics capacity and growing consumer demand.