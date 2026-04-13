Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

Nouri al-Maliki's chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

BAGHDAD
Nouri al-Malikis chances dim, Iraqi leaders revisit PM bid

Nouri al-Maliki's prospects of becoming Iraq's next prime minister are fading as the country's leaders aim to settle the question as a ceasefire takes effect in the region, political sources have said.

Since the U.S.-led invasion that overthrew former ruler Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraqi leaders have struggled to find a balance between two powers competing for influence in the country: Neighboring Iran and its arch-foe the United States.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to stop supporting Iraq if Maliki returned to the post.

A source close to Maliki, a two-time former premier with close ties to Iran, told AFP "I think it is difficult" for Maliki to become Iraq's next premier.

Other political sources confirmed Maliki's chances have waned.

Trump's ultimatum left Iraqi leaders at a loss, particularly within the Coordination Framework, a ruling alliance of Shiite groups with varying degrees of ties to Iran, that had initially nominated Maliki.

The question of the premiership resurfaced after Iraq's parliament elected Nizar Amedi as the country's new president on Saturday, just days after the ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect.

Leaders of the Coordination Framework are holding talks about the premiership, sources close to the framework told AFP.

Nouri al-Maliki, PM,

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