Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

PARIS
Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

Notre-Dame Cathedral’s spire will be back in place by the end of the year, but a full reopening following the devastating fire of 2019 will not happen before next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

The reconstruction is still on track for completion by the end of 2024, the culture ministry told AFP. “The site is progressing at a good pace,” a spokesperson said. 

The authorities have previously given Dec. 8 - the Feast of the Immaculate Conception - as a likely deadline.

It means the 12th century cathedral, which previously saw some 12 million annual visitors, will not be able to welcome attendees of the Olympic Games which Paris is hosting in July and August 2024. 

But the sharp spire, added by architect Eugene Viollet-Le-Duc during the cathedral’s redesign in the 19th century and replacing a previous wooden spire that had fallen into disrepair, will be back in place by the end of 2023, the ministry said.

The collapse of the wooden spire was one of the most dramatic moments of the fire of April 15, 2019. 

An identical version has been made from the same original materials: 500 tons of oak wood for the structure and 250 tons of lead for the cover and ornaments.

There have been health concerns over the lead debris from the fire, and the use of lead in the reconstruction, with French officials having to reassure their European counterparts that adequate safety measures have been taken.

Preparatory work to start reinstalling the spire began this week, with scaffolding put in place and custom-cut base stones delivered along the River Seine.

Once completed the spire will reach 100 meters high. Meanwhile, the painstaking clean-up work of the cathedral’s interior walls - a total of 42,000 square meters, has been completed, along with that of murals, ironwork, joinery, stained glass and sculptures that survived the fire. 

A temporary hangar has been built in front of the main facade for sculptors to restore and replace its statues.  

New interior designs are being considered with a winning plan due to be selected this summer.

There was controversy over last year’s decision to include contemporary art among the pieces displayed in the cathedral. 

Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich recently said he wanted “an educational and spiritual journey... not the equivalent of a museum.”

france, Paris Olympic Games,

TÜRKIYE F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

    F-16 not the only option for Türkiye: Defense minister

  2. Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

    Türkiye appoints Sedat Önal as permanent representative to UN

  3. Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

    Passenger bus accident kills 8, hurts 37 in Afyonkarahisar

  4. Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

    Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

  5. From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

    From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Recommended
From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival
Türkiye ranks first on UNESCO Tentative List

Türkiye ranks first on UNESCO Tentative List
Sushi conveyor belt pranks spark outrage in Japan

Sushi conveyor belt pranks spark outrage in Japan
Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns home after 60 years

Rarely seen Klimt painting returns home after 60 years
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

US cargo train derails, causing huge fire

A cargo train derailed in the midwestern United States, sparking a massive fire and triggering the release of

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.