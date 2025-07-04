Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

STOCKHOLM
The head of one of Sweden's biggest crime organizations, accused of instigating a surge in violent crime, has been arrested in Türkiye, Swedish police said on Friday.

Police did not identify the man by name but Swedish media named him as 35-year-old Ismail Abdo, head of the Rumba crime organisation and alleged to have been orchestrating operations from abroad.

Abdo is one of Sweden's most wanted criminals and the subject of an international arrest warrant since 2024.

The Scandinavian country, once known for its low crime rates, has struggled for years to rein in organised crime.

Criminal networks are involved in drug and arms trafficking, welfare fraud, and regular shootings and bombings that have plagued the country in recent years.

The networks are also reported to have infiltrated Sweden's welfare sector, local politics, legal and education system as well as juvenile detention care.

Police say the leaders of the criminal networks increasingly operate from abroad, orchestrating murders and attacks via social media and often recruiting young children under the age of criminal responsibility to carry out the attacks.

Abdo once led the Foxtrot crime network together with Rawa Majid - Sweden's other most wanted criminal - and the two are suspected of having controlled large parts of the Swedish drug market.

But the pair fell out in 2023, and a wave of ruthless, escalating violence was triggered when Abdo's mother was shot dead in September 2023 in an act of revenge.

Abdo's Rumba gang has since waged a violent feud against Majid and Foxtrot.

Abdo was arrested in a raid conducted by Turkish security forces, police said.

"In a law enforcement operation in Türkiye, Turkish police have today arrested a Swedish man who for many years has been suspected of drug-related crimes and instigating serious violent crimes in Sweden," police said in a statement.

"The arrest is the result of targeted work over time between Turkish and Swedish judicial systems," Mats Berggren, acting deputy chief at the Swedish police's National Operations Department (NOA), said in the statement.

According to global database Statista, Sweden had the third highest number of homicides involving firearms per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe in 2022, behind Montenegro and Albania.

Data from Sweden's National Council for Crime Prevention show that shootings have declined since the peak year 2022 but the number of explosions have increased.

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
