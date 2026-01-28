'Nothing normal' in dealing with US, Carney tells parliament

OTTAWA

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

There's currently "nothing normal" about dealing with the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told parliament on Jan. 27, as he faced questions over his handling of relations with President Donald Trump.

Carney has returned to Ottawa after delivering a widely acclaimed speech at last week's World Economic Forum, which argued that the rules based international order led by Washington for decades was enduring a "rupture."

The speech, which also cautioned middle powers against hoping "compliance" would spare them from major power aggression, also earned rare crossparty praise in Canada.

Canadian parliament began a new legislative session on Jan. 27. The leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois, Yves Francois Blanchet took aim at Carney over his management of the U.S. relationship.

"A speech, in itself, doesn't make money, it doesn't create jobs and it doesn't protect jobs," the Bloc leader said.

Blanchet noted there has been no progress towards easing Trump's sectoral tariffs battering key parts of Canada's economy and asked Carney if negotiations with the United States are "normal and cordial."

"The world has changed. Washington has changed. There's almost nothing normal in the United States now. That's the truth," the prime minister said in French.

Carney told the House that he had spoken with Trump for about 30 minutes on Jan. 26, including about trade.

On Jan. 27, Carney denied claims that he had walked back his Davos speech during the Trump call.

The speech angered Trump, who told Carney to watch his words as "Canada lives because of the United States."