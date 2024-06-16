Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity

Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity

OSLO
Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity

Norway said on Sunday that it would provide 1.1 billion kroner ($103 million) to Ukraine to help repair its energy infrastructure and secure the country's electricity supply before next winter.

"Russia is carrying out massive, systematic attacks to paralyze the power grid, but Ukrainians are working day and night to maintain essential electricity supplies for the population," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

According to new estimates, more than 50 percent of Ukraine's power production capacity has been destroyed, the government said.

"We are in close dialogue with Ukraine on how it can use these funds most effectively. The Ukrainians themselves have the best insight into what is needed," Store said, adding that it was important to begin infrastructure repairs before the onset of winter.

Norway said it had already been decided that 120 million kroner would go toward repairs in the Kharkiv area, which has been hit particularly hard by Russian attacks recently.

Solar panels will be installed at seven maternity units and operating theatres in the Kharkiv area, Store said in the statement.

In 2022, Norway provided 2.1 billion kroner in funding to the Ukrainian energy sector, and 1.9 billion kroner last year.

The Scandinavian country has pledged 75 billion kroner in military and civilian aid to Ukraine for the five-year period 2023-2027, with funding allocated each year in line with Ukraine's needs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara

UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara

    UNESCO excursions kick off in Ankara

  2. Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye

    Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye

  3. Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

    Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

  4. EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

    EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

  5. IMF downgrades Argentina's economic outlook for 2024

    IMF downgrades Argentina's economic outlook for 2024
Recommended
NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support
Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears

Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June

EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June
Soldiers cross border, landmines explode as N Korea reinforces border: Seoul military

Soldiers cross border, landmines explode as N Korea reinforces border: Seoul military
Investigation reveals Israel’s Gaza strikes wipe out generations of families

Investigation reveals Israel’s Gaza strikes wipe out generations of families
Putin hails N Koreas support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit

Putin hails N Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit
Erdoğan urges Gaza peace in Eid calls with regional leaders

Erdoğan urges Gaza peace in Eid calls with regional leaders
WORLD NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO's chief called Monday for China to face consequences if it keeps up support to Russia as he trumpeted a sharp increase in allies' defense spending since the invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿