Northern Cyprus extends quarantine until end of January

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has extended quarantine restrictions for those entering the country until Jan. 31 next year as part of measures against the coronavirus, officials said on Dec. 30.

The move was among the additional COVID-19 measures implemented by the Health Ministry.

The previous quarantine period for those entering the country had been scheduled to end on Thursday.

The semester break at all primary and secondary schools in the TRNC will be on Jan. 4-15.

Due to a sharp increase in cases in Southern Cyprus, all transitions except diplomatic passes will be subject to quarantine from Dec. 31 to Jan. 10.

A curfew will be imposed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.

The country has also banned gatherings of more than 10 people at homes between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

The quarantine period for entering the TRNC varies between 10 to 14 days, depending on the departure country.

As of Tuesday, the TRNC had reported 1,532 coronavirus cases, while the death toll stands at six.