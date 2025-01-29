North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

PYONGYANG
North Koreas Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed that Pyongyang's nuclear programme would continue "indefinitely", state media reported Wednesday, days after new U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make renewed diplomatic overtures to the reclusive leader.

Kim recently visited a nuclear-material production facility, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said, where Kim warned of an "inevitable" confrontation with hostile nations and said 2025 would be a "crucial year" for bolstering North Korea's nuclear forces.

"It is our firm political and military stand and invariable noble task and duty to develop the state's nuclear counteraction posture indefinitely," Kim said, according to KCNA.

The report, and Kim's nuclear factory visit, follow Pyongyang's test-firing on Saturday of sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles, its first weapons test since Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

In response, an official with the U.S. National Security Council said Trump would pursue "the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, just as he did in his first term", according to a report from South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term, said in an interview last week that he would reach out to the North Korean leader again, calling Kim a "smart guy".

Despite enduring crippling economic sanctions, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state in 2022.

Pyongyang says the weapons are necessary for its self-defence and to counter hostilities from Washington.

Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Wednesday that the Trump administation appeared to be "adopting a two-track approach".

"Trump is extending overtures for dialogue with Kim to encourage discussions from a political perspective," Yang told AFP.

"On the other hand, Washington's working-level officials are now making clear that they focused on negotiating with the ultimate goal of achieving complete denuclearisation," he said.

But Yang added that North Korea might still want to speak to Washington "as they do need sanctions relief to keep its regime".

  'In love' 

During his first term in office, Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018.

A few months after, Trump famously told a rally of his supporters that the two men had fallen "in love".

But their second summit in Hanoi collapsed in 2019 over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

"I think he (Kim) misses me," Trump said in July last year, adding "it is nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons".

In a commentary released the same month, North Korea said while it was true Trump tried to reflect the two leaders' "special personal relations", he "did not bring about any substantial positive change" during his first term in office.

"Even if any administration takes office in the U.S., the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change and, accordingly, we do not care about this," it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip
At least 15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival

At least 15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival
Putin says talks with Ukraine possible, but not with Zelensky

Putin says talks with Ukraine possible, but not with Zelensky
Rubio presses Rwanda leader for immediate ceasefire

Rubio presses Rwanda leader for immediate ceasefire
Japan sees record number of young suicides

Japan sees record number of young suicides
Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿