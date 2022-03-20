North Korea fires ’multiple rocket launchers’: Seoul

  • March 20 2022 09:15:00

North Korea fires ’multiple rocket launchers’: Seoul

SEOUL
North Korea fires ’multiple rocket launchers’: Seoul

North Korea fired multiple rocket launchers on Sunday, Seoul said, the latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation to heighten tensions in the region.

Pyongyang launched a string of banned weaponry this year and tested what it claimed were components of a "reconnaissance satellite" -- although Seoul and Washington have described them as a new ICBM system.

"There were shots suspected to be from North Korea’s multiple rocket launchers this morning," said the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a text message to reporters.

"Our military is maintaining our defence readiness while closely following related developments," it added, without further detail.

Four shots were fired into the western waters during a span of an hour from 7:20 am from an unspecified location in South Pyongan province, Yonhap news agency reported citing unnamed officials.

The intention of the firing was being evaluated, the report added.

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting and called for a tight readiness posture to "prevent security vacuum during the government transition period", according to a statement from the presidential Blue House.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will be inaugurated on May 10 after winning the March 9 polls.

Pyongyang has long possessed the ability to devastate Seoul -- which is only around 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the border -- with artillery fire.

The US stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a security ally, to protect it against its nuclear-armed neighbour, many of them based south of Seoul at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek -- its biggest overseas military facility.

Sunday’s firings come just days after Pyongyang carried out a suspected failed ballistic missile test, in what analysts say could be the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US and South Korea have said North Korea is preparing to fire an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017, possibly disguised as a space launch.

WORLD Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  2. Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

    Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

  3. Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

    Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

  4. US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis

    US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis

  5. Turkey offers investors opportunities as regional hub: Official

    Turkey offers investors opportunities as regional hub: Official
Recommended
Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque
Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Mar. 19

Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Mar. 19
Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes

Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes
China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew

Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
WORLD Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

A man armed with a hatchet and a spray used to repel bears attacked worshipers at a mosque Saturday in Canada but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

ECONOMY Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernandez’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.
SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.