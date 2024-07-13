North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

PYONGYANG
North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

North Korea has denounced a declaration at a recent NATO summit that condemned Pyongyang's weapons exports to Russia, calling the document "illegal", state media said Saturday.

In a joint declaration this week, NATO leaders condemned North Korea for "fuelling Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine", by "providing direct military support" to Moscow.

NATO leaders also voiced "profound concern" over China's industrial support to Russia.

Pyongyang has repeatedly denied allegations that it is shipping weapons to Moscow, but in June leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement that included a pledge to come to each other's military aid if attacked.

Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday that the foreign ministry "most strongly denounces and rejects" the NATO declaration.

Citing a ministry spokesman, the agency said the declaration "incites new Cold War and military confrontation on a global scale", and requires "a new force and mode of counteraction".

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Seoul and Washington this week also signed guidelines on an integrated system of deterrence for the Korean peninsula to counter North Korea's nuclear and military threats.

South Korea's presidential office said Seoul and Washington will carry out joint military drills to help implement the newly announced guidelines, which formalise the deployment of U.S. nuclear assets on and around the Korean peninsula to deter and respond to potential nuclear attacks by Pyongyang.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with Pyongyang ramping up weapons testing as it draws closer to Russia.

After Pyongyang sent multiple barrages of trash-carrying balloons across the border, Seoul last month fully suspended a tension-reducing military deal and resumed live-fire drills on border islands and by the demilitarised zone that divides the Korean peninsula.

North Korea ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

    Ministry mulls easing visitor influx at ancient city

  2. Students file complaints as university found to be fake

    Students file complaints as university found to be fake

  3. Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

    Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

  4. Probe ongoing into deadly electric shock during İzmir flood

    Probe ongoing into deadly electric shock during İzmir flood

  5. Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

    Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed
Recommended
Niger says large number of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed
France celebrates national day as political crisis rumbles on

France celebrates national day as political crisis rumbles on
Wild fires and heatwave: N. Macedonia proclaims state of crises

Wild fires and heatwave: N. Macedonia proclaims state of crises
N. Korean leaders powerful sister slams anti-Kim leaflets

N. Korean leader's powerful sister slams anti-Kim leaflets
9,000 evacuated in northeast Canada due to wildfires

9,000 evacuated in northeast Canada due to wildfires
At least 90 killed in Israeli camp strike: Health ministry

At least 90 killed in Israeli camp strike: Health ministry
World leaders react to Trump rally shooting

World leaders react to Trump rally shooting
WORLD Niger says large number of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger says 'large number' of prison escapees caught, 3 killed

Niger has recaptured "a large number" of detainees who escaped from a high-security prison near the capital Niamey, the army said on July 13, adding that three of the "dozens" of escapees had been killed.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿