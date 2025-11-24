Peace in Ukraine should not lead to new instabilities: Erdoğan

ANKARA

A peace agreement should be crafted between Russia and Ukraine in a way that won’t lead to new instabilities in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, reiterating Ankara’s readiness to contribute to the process amid controversy over a 28-article plan mostly favorable to the Russian priorities.

“Now, there is a discussion whether this peace plan can establish a ground. Is it possible to compromise over this plan? Yes, it is possible, but how? We need to underline this: An agreement would be possible if this plan fulfills the two sides’ legitimate expectations, security needs and does not lead to new instabilities,” Erdoğan told reporters upon his return from South Africa where he attended a G20 summit over the weekend.

Erdoğan referred to an ongoing international discussion on a plan allegedly penned by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. The plan, which will be revised through intense diplomatic negotiations through the involvement of Ukraine and the European powers, addresses Russian expectations and pledges territorial gains to the Kremlin.

In the meantime, Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a phone conversation on Ukraine peace efforts on Nov. 24.

The call also addressed bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communication Directorate. During the talks, Erdoğan said Türkiye will pursue efforts for ending the war through a permanent and fair peace. He also assured his counterpart that Türkiye remains ready to pledge its contributions to any diplomatic initiative and plan that would pave the way for a permanent agreement.

In remarks to journalists, Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye has always been active for creating a suitable environment for ending the war and he discussed this issue with Trump on several occasions.

“We think that a fair agreement will have no losers. And we are of the opinion that the way to achieve a fair agreement is negotiations,” Erdoğan stressed, underlining the need for a positive agenda to launch peace negotiations between the two warring sides.

“We, as Türkiye, are ready to endure our constructive stance just like we did during Istanbul talks,” he said, referring to direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides in Istanbul in 2022 and 2025.

The delegations met in Istanbul three times in 2025 but failed to make progress in ending the war.

UN failed to fulfill its part on Gaza peace

On a question about Gaza, where ceasefire is holding despite Israel’s continued violations, Erdoğan stressed that the Netanyahu government would stop only in case the international community displays a decisive and consistent approach supported by sanctions.

“We are faced with a brutality that breaks its promises blatantly and commits murder without hesitation. Everyone should understand by now that Israel does not speak the truth, manufactures excuses for killing people and oppresses Palestinians,” Erdoğan said.

Hamas is complying with the ceasefire terms despite Israeli breaches, he stated, adding “It is compulsory that this ceasefire must be fully implemented.”

The president also underscored the importance of the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza where civilians are still suffering from lack of fundamental needs.

“The U.N. failed to fulfill its part, unfortunately. It should make its weight felt through the steps it takes,” he said, underlining the need for growing diplomatic pressure on Israel for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Syrians will decide on future Syria

On a question about Israeli attacks on Syria, Erdoğan repeated that the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria is essential for Türkiye.

“It will be the Syrian people that will decide on the fate of Syria. It is Türkiye that knows best how a slightest turmoil and instability in Syria produces heavy costs,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye does not want to face new security threats emanating from Syria and is ready to do whatever necessary to avoid them, Erdoğan said, referring to Türkiye’s military interventions into northern Syria in the past.

Türkiye wants security for all the countries and the peoples in the region, Erdoğan recalled, but underlining that Israel’s actions in southern Syria aim to create new instabilities. He also said Türkiye will continue to act in line with its strategic priorities.