Nomad Games postponed due to COVID-19

ISTANBUL

The Fourth World Nomad Games, which are expected to be held in Turkey, have been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the secretary general of the Turkic Council said.

“The Games had to be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world,” Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement.

The World Nomad Games have been held since 2014 and the events include traditional sports like wrestling, hunting with eagles and equestrian events.

The event, which is organized every two years, was held in Kyrgyzstan in 2018.

Turkey came in the 10th place with six medals, including two gold and one silver in long range archery in the last competition.

“As a unique and unifying initiative which represents the cultural heritage of all Turkic-speaking states and peoples as a common treasure, the Games have brought together thousands of sportsmen all over the world,” Amreyev added.

The international sport competition, dedicated to ethnic sports practiced in Central Asia, saw participation of 1,986 athletes from 74 countries in 2018.