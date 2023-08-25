Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’

LOS ANGELES
Actress Florence Pugh has revealed that director Christopher Nolan was very apologetic about her role in his latest film, “Oppenheimer.

Pugh, 27, stars as psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock in the film about the life of the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Tatlock and Oppenheimer were in a relationship and later had an affair while the nuclear physicist was married to Katherine “Kitty” Puening portrayed by Emily Blunt in the movie.

“I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made,” Pugh told MTV UK about “Oppenheimer” in an interview.

“Except I knew that Chris [Nolan] really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role, and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a café in the back of the room, let’s do it.’”

Pugh said she met Nolan in New York while filming Zach Braff’s 2023 drama, “A Good Person.”

“I remember he apologized about the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize,’” she continued.

“And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it.’”

