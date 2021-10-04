Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

  • October 04 2021 13:22:00

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

STOCKHOLM-The Associated Press
Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.

They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

The winners were announced on Oct. 4 by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.
Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, he said.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Perlmann. “It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.”

The pair also shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

Last year’s Nobel medicine prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

psychology,

ECONOMY Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

MOST POPULAR

  1. Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

    Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

  2. Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

    Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

  3. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  4. Afro-Turks celebrate traditional fest with crowd-pulling cortege

    Afro-Turks celebrate traditional fest with crowd-pulling cortege

  5. Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO

    Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO
Recommended
Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO

Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO
Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Japan’s Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM
North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline
New Zealand drops COVID zero goal after Delta outbreak

New Zealand drops 'COVID zero' goal after Delta outbreak
Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote
Some 3,000 paedophiles in French Catholic Church since 1950: Probe

Some 3,000 paedophiles in French Catholic Church since 1950: Probe
WORLD Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.
ECONOMY Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey is taking steps for green economy as part of its fight against the negative impact of climate change, the Turkish vice president said on Oct. 4. 
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 