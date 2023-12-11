Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm

Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm

Stockholm
Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm

The Nobel Prize award ceremony on Dec. 10 took place at the Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden, on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, while the Nobel Prize in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and economic sciences were awarded to the laureates.

During the opening address, Professor Astrid Söderbergh Widding, the chair of the Board of the Nobel Foundation, said, “The message of Alfred Nobel, transmitted to us through his will, is equally clear. He believed in the unique powers of science, literature and actions for peace to help transform the world to the benefit of humankind. And for all of this, international collaboration and respect for knowledge are key.”

Norwegian author Jon Fosse received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his innovative plays and prose, giving voice to the unspoken in a diverse body of work that spans genres, including plays, novels, poetry, essays, children's books, and translations.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 was jointly awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their pioneering work in mRNA technology, instrumental in COVID-19 vaccine development.

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognized the work of Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus, and Alexei Ekimov for their discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2023 was bestowed upon Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier for their groundbreaking experimental techniques generating attosecond pulses of light, enabling profound studies of electron dynamics in matter, especially in atoms and molecules.

This year's Nobel in Economic Sciences, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, was awarded to Harvard professor Claudia Goldin.

On the same day, the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony were held in Oslo City Hall.

The ceremony contained artistic performances and the speech of Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was represented by her children, seventeen-year-old Ali and Kiana Rahmani.

Mohammadi, who has campaigned against the compulsory wearing of the hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has been held since 2021 in Tehran's Evin prison.

Instead, her 17-year-old twins Ali and Kiana, both living in exile in France since 2015, received the award on her behalf, reading a speech she managed to smuggle out of her cell.

"I am a Middle Eastern woman, and come from a region which, despite its rich civilization, is now trapped amid war, the fire of terrorism, and extremism," she said in a message that was written "behind the high, cold walls of a prison.”

"The Iranian people will dismantle obstruction and despotism through their persistence," Mohammadi said in her speech.

"Have no doubt - this is certain," she said.

Mohammadi has been arrested and convicted several times in recent decades, and her twin children have not seen their mother for almost nine years.

"Personally I'm rather pessimistic," Kiana Mohammadi told reporters on Saturday, while his brother Ali said he remained "very, very optimistic.”

The "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement seeks the end of Iran's imposition of a headscarf on all women and an end to the Muslim cleric-led government in Tehran.

"I am an Iranian woman, a proud and honorable contributor to civilization, who is currently under the oppression of a despotic religious government," she said.

A chair was left symbolically empty at the ceremony, where a portrait of Mohammadi was displayed.

Mohammadi is one of the women spearheading the "Woman, Life, Freedom" uprising, which saw months-long protests across Iran triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"The mandatory hijab imposed by the government is neither a religious obligation or a cultural tradition, but rather a means of maintaining authority and submission throughout society," Mohammadi said in the speech read before the Norwegian royal family and foreign dignitaries.

She said Iran "is fundamentally alienating itself from its people", denouncing government repression, the lack of an independent judicial system, propaganda and censorship, and corruption.

Mohammadi is currently carrying out a hunger strike in solidarity with the Baha'i community, according to her family.

awards,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

    Türkiye ‘has not a drop of water to waste,’ says Erdoğan

  2. Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

    Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

  3. Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

    Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

  4. UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024

    UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in 'bleak' 2024

  5. Türkiye, Greece up efforts on second bridge at İpsala

    Türkiye, Greece up efforts on second bridge at İpsala
Recommended
‘Prison bakery discovered in ancient Pompeii

‘Prison bakery' discovered in ancient Pompeii
Depardieu under scrutiny over sexual remarks and gestures in new documentary

Depardieu under scrutiny over sexual remarks and gestures in new documentary
Love Story star Ryan ONeal dead at 82

'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82
‘La Bohème’ on Istanbul stage

‘La Bohème’ on Istanbul stage
Turkish composer gets Grammy nod

Turkish composer gets Grammy nod
Led by Taylor Swifts $1 billion tour, 2023 concerts set new record

Led by Taylor Swift's $1 billion tour, 2023 concerts set new record
WORLD Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

Italy, France, Germany call for EU sanctions on Hamas: Report

In a joint letter to the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel, the top diplomats of Italy, France and Germany have called on the union to impose ad hoc sanctions against Hamas and its supporters, The Guardian has reported.
ECONOMY Minimum wage talks set to kick off

Minimum wage talks set to kick off

The commission, comprised of representatives from the government, employers' and labor unions, is set to hold the first round of talks on the minimum wage for millions of workers today.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.