Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

STOCKHOLM
Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design medicines.

Their work, known as click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, is used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose.

Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Bertozzi is based at Stanford University in California, Meldal is at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sharpless is affiliated with Scripps Research, California.

Sharpless previously won a Nobel Prize in 2001. He is the fifth person to receive the award twice.

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is "already benefiting humankind greatly.”

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The awards continue with literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

Nobel Chemistry Prize, science,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan proposes constitutional amendment for headscarf freedom

Erdoğan proposes constitutional amendment for headscarf freedom
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

    Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

  2. Security measures against illegal immigrants increased at border gate

    Security measures against illegal immigrants increased at border gate

  3. PMI eases to 46.9 last month

    PMI eases to 46.9 last month

  4. Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

    Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

  5. ‘Ulysses’ European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce’s epic novel

    ‘Ulysses’ European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce’s epic novel
Recommended
Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector
Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
WORLD Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design medicines.

ECONOMY RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

German energy giant RWE brought forward its exit from coal power to 2030 on Tuesday amid fears the country’s plans to abandon fossil fuels are wobbling following the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.