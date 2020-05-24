No Turkish citizens left in virus quarantine dorms

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

As Turkey moves towards normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, quarantines for recently returned expatriates are coming to a close.

There are no citizens left in quarantine in dormitories in Turkey, said Mehmet Kasapoğlu, the youth and sports minister, on May 23.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish expatriates brought back from all corners of the world were hosted in quarantine dormitories for two weeks due to the outbreak.

Since the start of the outbreak, some 77,441 citizens were hosted in dorms.

"We have hosted our citizens with utmost care. And now we have seen them off all. Psychologists, dieticians, and doctors worked in dorms hand in hand," said Kasapoğlu.

Dormitory personnel worked very hard to make everything go smoothly, he added.

"I thank all of our personnel, and wish them a happy Eid al Fitr,” he said.







