No trace of mucilage at intersection of Black Sea, Bosphorus

  • July 13 2021 00:15:00

No trace of mucilage at intersection of Black Sea, Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
No trace of mucilage at intersection of Black Sea, Bosphorus

Almost a month after authorities launched a massive cleaning campaign, no trace of marine mucilage was detected in the north of the Bosphorus Strait, which is the entry point of the upper current coming from the Black Sea.

Caused by the over-reproduction of certain types of microalgae, marine mucilage has produced unprecedented scenes in the Marmara Sea and severely hurt the fishing industry in the Turkish waters.

Turkish authorities on June 8 launched its “largest and most comprehensive sea cleaning mobilization” ever to save the sea from the plague of excessive algae. These comprehensive efforts seem to finally have paid off.

Daily Milliyet reporter Gökhan Karakaş went diving with members of the “Respect to the Deep” diving group to follow the latest state in the northern point of the Bosporus and to observe the underwater life that officials say is endangered due to the slimy layers.

The effect of marine mucilage was not observed in the dives between 0-10 meters, which were performed under the foot of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge on the European side of Istanbul.

In diving, the prevalence of creatures reflecting the nutritious feature of the Black Sea such as sky gazer, sunfish, sea snail, crabs and rockfish drew attention.

Similar results were also seen in diving on the shores of Fil (Elephant) Cape on the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

While traces of horse mackerel were also noticed in the area where bream fish also nest, it was observed that marine mucilage did not accumulate and its density decreased.

Necla Köseoğlu, the only woman fisher who has been fishing in the Bosporus for 50 years, stated that the Black Sea current is strong enough to create a swirling eddy in the strait, but marine mucilage filled her nets throughout the season.

“The mucilage blocked our nets and so we were not able to catch fish. While taking the nets into the boat, the nets are torn from the weight by the power of the reel,” Köseoğlu said.

The sea cleanup teams have collected a total of 11,084 cubic meters of mucilage from the Marmara Sea over the past 30 days, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on July 11.

Meanwhile, striving for the protection of Turkish waters, the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) has stated that marine mucilage, not observed in the range of 0-10 meters, may affect marine life at deeper depths.

Stressing that the Black Sea should be included in the ongoing efforts to eliminate marine mucilage in the Marmara Sea, TÜDAV called on the authorities to take action.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE 2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey

2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

  2. Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

    Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

  3. Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

    Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

  4. Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

    Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

  5. Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

    Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors
Recommended
Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month

Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month
Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US
Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official

Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official
Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $6.5 bln in first half of 2021

Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $6.5 bln in first half of 2021
Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha

Public urged to follow hygiene rules against coronavirus during Eid al-Adha
Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington

Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington
WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on July 12, as a lockdown in the country’s largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey saw 552,812 houses sold in the first half of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on July 12. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.