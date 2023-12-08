No surprises in store as Egypt heads to polls

No surprises in store as Egypt heads to polls

CAIRO
No surprises in store as Egypt heads to polls

Egypt is gearing up this month for a presidential election certain to win incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a third term in office, despite rising public discontent as the country faces its worst ever economic crisis.

From Sunday through Tuesday, Egyptians aged 18 and above will be able to cast their ballots for one of four candidates  — former army chief Sisi, in power since he deposed elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, and three other relative unknowns.

Preparations for elections in the Arab world's most populous country are massive in scale  — with nearly 9,400 polling stations set up and 15,000 judicial employees working over the three days of voting.

Results are expected to be announced on December 18, unless a second round of voting is required.

However, Egypt's nearly 106 million residents see this as unlikely given Sisi's record of receiving over 96 percent of the vote in both the 2014 and 2018 elections.

For a brief period, some expected the upcoming election to be a tougher race. But the two main opposition figures  — who many say had no real hope of winning, but hoped to highlight dissident voices during the campaign  — are now in prison or awaiting trial.

After a decade-long crackdown on dissent, Egypt ranks 135th out of 140 countries on the World Justice Project's rule of law index.

But beyond the political situation, the number-one priority for Egyptians is the faltering economy, which has been in free-fall since early last year.

Polls,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

    Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

  2. Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

    Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

  4. UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

    UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

  5. Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

    Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Recommended
Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation
UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyanas request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region
UN says Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, with 3 in 4 people unable to afford a healthy diet

UN says Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, with 3 in 4 people unable to afford a healthy diet
Israel strikes Gazas biggest cities

Israel strikes Gaza's biggest cities
UN Security Council to consider urging Gaza ceasefire

UN Security Council to consider urging Gaza ceasefire
WORLD Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.