No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert

No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert

ISTANBUL
No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert

An expert from a top university’s Medical Faculty has informed that no cases of Strep A bacterial infection, which has claimed the lives of more than 10 children in Europe and the U.S., have been reported in Turkiye so far.

According to official sources, more than 10 children lost their lives in Europe and the U.S. due to the disease caused by the invasive Strep A bacteria, which causes sore throat and prolonged fever in children.

Providing information on the bacteria, Strep A is a kind of toxin-releasing species, stated Ayper Somer, an infectious diseases specialist from Istanbul University’s Medical Faculty.

Pointing out that there are no Strep A cases in Türkiye at the moment, Somer added that there is no cause for concern for now.

Stating that the bacteria is defined as a “flesh-eating bacteria,” Somer pointed out that the toxin secreted by Strep A can cause tissue destruction and relatively large wounds that take a long time to recover, muscle stiffness in various organs and shock.

The disease shows its effect with symptoms of high fever, sore throat, white spots on the tonsils, weakness and fatigue, she noted.

The most appropriate and fastest treatment is the use of antibiotics, Somer emphasized.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

  2. Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

    Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

  3. Turkish Airlines wins best design award

    Turkish Airlines wins best design award

  4. Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

    Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

  5. No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert

    No Strep A cases confirmed in Türkiye so far: Expert
Recommended
The World Focused on “TRT World Forum 2022”

The World Focused on “TRT World Forum 2022”
We elevated Türkiye to premier league in world: Erdoğan

We elevated Türkiye to premier league in world: Erdoğan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Çavuşoğlu Addressed to World from TRT World Forum 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Çavuşoğlu Addressed to World from "TRT World Forum 2022"
Erdoğan emphasizes cooperation with Bulgaria for border security

Erdoğan emphasizes cooperation with Bulgaria for border security
“Striking Messages from TRT World Forum

“Striking Messages from "TRT World Forum
Serious shortage of drugs experienced before price rise

Serious shortage of drugs experienced before price rise
WORLD Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran hit with sanctions over first protester execution

Iran was slapped with new sanctions on Dec. 9 and activists called for fresh protests after the Islamic republic carried out its first execution over demonstrations that have shaken the regime for nearly three months.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

Hepsiburada, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, has reported a 66 percent increase in its gross merchandise value (GMV) in the third quarter from a year ago to 10.7 billion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Dec. 9 while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks.