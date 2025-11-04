No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

NEW YORK

For the first time in more than three decades, no hip-hop songs are featured in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to the publication.

“With Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 13-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 ‘Luther’ falling off the Hot 100 dated Oct. 25, 2025, there were officially no rap songs in the chart’s top 40 last week,” Billboard reported.

The last time this happened was the week of Feb. 2, 1990, “when the top-ranking rap song was Biz Markie’s eventual top 10 hit ‘Just a Friend,’ which had just climbed to No. 41 on the chart.” The following week, that song reached No. 29, starting a 35-year streak of rap songs appearing in the top 40.

Rap hasn’t disappeared from the chart entirely, but its presence has dropped lower. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Shot Callin” came in at No. 44, followed by Cardi B’s “Safe” featuring Kehlani and BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” featuring Ella Langley at Nos. 48 and 49, respectively.

Billboard said “the lack of rap songs in the Hot 100’s top 40 is the latest sign of a recent dip in rap’s commercial dominance.” However, it also noted that a recent rule change contributed to the decline.

Under the new rules, songs that have been on the chart for more than 26 weeks and fall below No. 25 are considered “recurrent” and are removed. The change led to the removal of “Luther,” which had fallen to No. 38 in its 46th week on the chart.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 album “GNX” gained momentum amid his high-profile feud with former collaborator Drake. Lamar won five Grammy Awards in February, including two major ones for “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake.

The Canadian rapper and actor later sued his own record label, UMG Recordings Inc., alleging that it participated in defaming him by publishing and promoting the song. Lamar was not named as a defendant, and the lawsuit was recently dismissed by a federal judge.

However, Drake’s attorneys announced this week that they plan to appeal, suggesting the rap rivalry that once energized the charts may not be over just yet.