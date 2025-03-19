No privilege before law, justice minister says amid İmamoğlu detention

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on March 19 rejected criticism and allegations that the investigations and detentions targeting Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu were politically motivated, stressing that no one has privilege before the law.

“It is wrong to steer the investigation in different directions or use terms like coup. Disinformation through street calls is unacceptable,” Tunç told a group of reporters at his ministry’s headquarters.

İmamoğlu from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was detained early March 19 in two investigations on his alleged corruption and terror ties. He is the strongest possible candidate of the opposition for the next presidential elections.

"In a state governed by law, if there are allegations of a crime, the place for defense is not the streets but the judicial authorities,” Tunç said, slamming CHP’s call on supporters to protest the move.

"Everyone should understand that in a legal state, there is no privilege before the law. According to Article 138, courts are independent. No institution, position or individual can issue commands, directives or even offer advice to judges and courts."

Tunç also condemned attempts to link investigations into İmamoğlu to the request of the government or President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling it "an insult and an act of overstepping bounds."

"The judiciary does not take orders from anyone," he added.

He reiterated that judicial decisions are binding for all, and that allegations and evidence will be assessed transparently, with the public informed accordingly.

Tunç concluded by urging a calm and respectful approach to the ongoing process. "It is our collective responsibility to follow the developments with composure and respect the decisions made."

