No plans to vaccinate children under 12: Turkish health minister

  • November 03 2021 09:03:35

No plans to vaccinate children under 12: Turkish health minister

ANKARA
No plans to vaccinate children under 12: Turkish health minister

Turkey is not considering vaccinating children under 12 years old, the country's top public health official said on Nov. 2. 

"I can say that vaccinating children under the age of 12 is not on our agenda," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters at parliament in the capital Ankara.

Koca reiterated that random PCR testing in schools continued. The measure had started in pilot schools as part of coronavirus measures introduced after the resumption of in-person classes in September.

Noting that surveys showed that the positive-test rate was "not very high" in school-age children, as opposed to the general population, he assured that "there is nothing to worry about it."

After the U.S. approval of vaccinations for children under 12, some Turkish press reports said Turkish officials might do the same.

Vaccine,

WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats
MOST POPULAR

  1. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  2. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  3. Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

    Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

  4. Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

    Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

  5. Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated

    Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated
Recommended
Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkeys capital

Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital
‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK
Teacher, students form orchestra from scratch

Teacher, students form  orchestra from scratch 
Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey

Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey
Over 1 million foreigners including refugees live in Istanbul: Governor

Over 1 million foreigners including refugees live in Istanbul: Governor
WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early on Nov. 3, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Turkey's automotive market grows 4.5% in January-October

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 4.5% in the January-October period of this year, from the same period of last year, an industry group report showed on Nov. 2.
SPORTS Viktoria Zeynep Güneş wins gold in European Short Course Swimming Championships

Viktoria Zeynep Güneş wins gold in European Short Course Swimming Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.