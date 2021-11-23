No lockdown planned in Turkey, minister says

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s daily coronavirus cases linger around 25,000, prompting concerns as cases have been rising steadily in the past few weeks, but authorities say they are not planning any lockdowns in the upcoming days.

“We are not thinking of a pandemic management with lockdowns in the coming period,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, recalling his previous remarks that personal precautions, personal safety circles and vaccination are given more significance.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, where he responded to reporters’ questions on COVID-19 in the country, Koca said they attach great importance to personal measures, especially vaccinations.

Expressing that some people are questioning why two doses of the vaccine are not enough in protecting against the virus, Koca said: “Similarly, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccines are given five times, not once.”

The minister noted that the COVID-19 vaccine also has a certain protection period.

Speaking about drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus, Koca said that they are focusing on two drugs now: “Molnupiravir” and a Pfizer drug.

“Permission has been obtained for Molnupiravir, and some countries have placed their orders. As Turkey, we are determined to introduce our citizens to these drugs in the early period,” Koca said.